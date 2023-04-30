FLORENCE, S.C. — The Masterworks Choir on May 14 will celebrate the memory of Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman with a performance by choir, orchestra and soloists of the Mozart Requiem along with a new work commissioned by Masterworks for the occasion.

First elected to the S.C. Senate in 1980, Leatherman was among the longest-serving lawmakers in the legislature, representing the 31st District anchored in Florence. He rose to become one of the most powerful politicians in the state.

The May 14 performance will close out the Masterworks Choir's 2022-23 season, the 44th season of the ensemble and the 10th year under its leadership of Dr. Will Carswell as both music director and conductor.

"Ten years have flown by. It has been and continues to be an honor to lead this amazing ensemble of talented and dedicated singers," Carswell said.

In addition to the Requiem the choir will perform Te Deum by composer Terre Johnson.

"It has been a joy to again prepare the Mozart Requiem. We last performed the piece in 2013," Carswell said. "The mysterious circumstances surrounding the Requiem continue to lend the work an aura of intrigue, though it is the dramatic power of the music itself that endures."

The concert will be held at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. Guest soloists for the performance are Serena Hill-LaRoche, soprano (University of South Carolina), Jami Rhodes, mezzo-soprano (East Carolina University), Dominic Armstrong, tenor (University of South Carolina), and Damian Savarino, bass (Messiah University).

There is no charge for admission and all are invited to a reception following the concert.