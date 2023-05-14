FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina National Guard inducted U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Iley McLeod into the Warrant Officer Hall of Fame during a ceremony April 15 at McCrady Training Center in Eastover.

McLeod was recognized for his contributions to the organization and the defense of the nation, while a soldier in the South Carolina National Guard.

The U.S. Army rank of master warrant officer 5 (now called chief warrant officer 5) was created in late 1991 to denote those warrant officers who demonstrated extraordinary knowledge and superb expertise in their military occupational skills.

McLeod served his community, state, and nation with distinction in a variety of positions for more than 43 years in full-time technician status or on active duty. Since retiring, McLeod continues to be active in his church and community, and organizes monthly breakfasts and annual reunions for those who served in Florence National Guard units since the 1950s.

Evidence of McLeod’s singularly outstanding service was recognized by the leadership when he became the first South Carolina National Guard soldier selected for promotion to the rank of CW5.

“Iley was a ‘one of kind’ soldier who you could always count on to do the right thing, the first time, every time. He was highly respected by those he outranked and those who outranked him,” said retired Col. Barry Wingard, who served with McLeod in the 51st Military Police Battalion.

A few soldiers who served with McLeod nominated him for the hall of fame. Each individual wrote a nomination letter, and the praiseworthy letters cited his unquestioned character, exemplary military bearing, strong work ethic, and exceptional leadership traits.