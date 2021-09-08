Florence's new Veteran Village marks opening with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – A crowd of Florence County leaders, veterans and veteran supporters gathered under the porch at Veteran Village in Florence to cut the ribbon on the new nursing home built specifically to serve veterans.

"It's so wonderful to see so many people out here on this lovely day in South Carolina. I want to welcome you to Veteran Village. Wait till you see the inside," Laura Fowler, Veteran Village administrator, told those in attendance.

The facility, managed by VSI of South Carolina, is on National Cemetery Road near Florence National Cemetery.

"Today marks the culmination of planning and construction to create this beautiful new home. It is designed to serve those who served," she said.

The facility offers single-occupancy rooms spread out with four separate houses, divided by two, with an occupancy of 13 veterans for each half house.

Each half house will be attended to by two CNA, one RN and a Veterans Host to tend to the needs of the residents, said Sandy Miles, director of human resources, during a tour of the facility.

"A project like this is only possible through the leadership and dedication of many in our state and community," Fowler said.