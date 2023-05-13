FLORENCE, S.C. — American Legion Post One will celebrate Armed Forces Day this year with a formal dinner and ball with the dinner catered by Woodstone Barbecue and music provided by the Blue Knight Band. Guest speaker will be Capt. Matthew Mosier, executive and administrative officer for the 51st Military Police Battalion.

"This event is a special way for us to honor our men and women that have served or that are serving in our armed forces. It is full of ceremony and tradition. It helps enhance morale and esprit de corps," said Johnny Guest of Post One. "This is an opportunity for us to meet socially, to create bonds of friendship, and an atmosphere of fellowship and friendship."

"We will follow the guide for the Air Force Dining-in/out. It is a tradition in all branches of service. In the Air Force and Navy, it is the dining-in; in the Army, the regimental dinner; in the Marine Corps and Coast Guard, mess night," Guest said.

"The custom of the dining-in is not exclusively military. The tradition as we know it today is rooted in England, where it was custom in the monasteries. It was later adapted by the early universities and spread to the military when the officers' mess was established," Guest said. "With the adaption of the dining-in by the military, these feasts became more formalized. British soldiers introduced the custom to Colonial America, where it was borrowed by George Washington's Continental Army. The Air Force dining-out (can bring your spouse or date) format began in the United States Army Air Corps with Gen. Henry "Hap" Arnold's 'Wing-Dings.'"

Attire for service members is semi-formal uniform or the mess dress. For veterans that do not have these, attire can be semi-formal or business attire (suit). Civilian guests usually wear semi-formal or business attire (suit). Ladies have the opportunity to dress up in a gown, conservative cocktail dress, or dress pants apparel.

Post 1 welcomes all who are in service, veterans, family and friends in the community. If you wish to attend, call or text Guest by his cell at 954-740-2027, or send email to johnnyguest@bellsouth.net.

The cost for the event is $20 per person. You can pay day of the event at the door; however, the post needs to have a good head count in advance so it can ensure enough food is on hand. Reservations should be made by Tuesday.