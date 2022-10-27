 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence's Post 1 to have Octo-Boo-Fest Saturday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The members and auxiliary of the American Legion, Fred H. Sexton Post 1, would like to invite veterans, families and friends to its Octo Boo Fest BBQ, Saturday at noon.

The post has combined Oktoberfest with Halloween for an alcohol-free good time.

"At our last monthly members and auxiliary meeting we agreed to expand our support. This event is designed to help veterans, family and friends that do not drive at night, or who have children, and for many to just come out to Post 1 and have some fun," said Post Commander Johnny Guest.

The event will feature a Quilts of Valor Ceremony to honor veterans and a Halloween costume contest, with prizes for ages toddler to 5, 6-10, and 11-16. Hamburgers and hotdogs with side dishes and desserts and non-alcoholic beverages will be served at no charge.

"We will also have live music to include polkas," Guest said.

The Post located one block east of the Florence Flea Market, at 3629 East Palmetto Street.

