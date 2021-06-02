 Skip to main content
Florence's QVC announces expansion 360 new jobs
breaking featured

Florence's QVC announces expansion 360 new jobs

QVC

Located on TV Road in north Florence, QVC is a distribution center for familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry. The distribution center opened in 2007. It employs approximately 600 people.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- QVC Wednesday announced a $27.5 million expansion that will create about 360 new jobs at its fulfillment center on TV Road in Florence.

“We are proud to be adding to our team in Florence, which has been a vital part of our U.S. fulfillment network since July 2007," said QVC US and HSN Vice President of Operations Rob Sandora.

"Our decision to expand in Florence reflects the effectiveness of our local team, the quality of the workforce pool in this region, the efficiency of this location in terms of transportation and the strong support we have received from the Florence community," Sandora said. "We are committed to South Carolina and look forward to ongoing collaboration with the state and county as we continue to contribute to the local economy.”

QVC combines retail, media and social to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of shoppers and brings together large audiences for thousands of brand vendors. Worldwide, QVC reaches 218 million homes via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages.

Located in Florence County, QVC continues to invest in the community through its local Community Affairs Committee, team member volunteerism and other efforts.

The 360 new returns processor roles are day-shift positions with responsibility for a wide range of returns functions, including unloading, receiving, stowing, processing, problem-solving and cycle counting. The Florence fulfillment center also recruits for other positions, as needed.

The news brought words of encouragement from community leaders.

“QVC has proven to be an extremely valuable member of our business community. We are excited about this expansion and the opportunities it will bring to the people of Florence County,” said Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.

“South Carolina is proud to be the home of a world leader in retail with a commitment to not only the communities they serve, but the world at large. The expansion of QVC in Florence County is a win for stakeholders at all levels,” said S.C. Senator Hugh K. Leatherman, who represents Florence County.

“QVC’s expansion shows that South Carolina has all the right ingredients for businesses to thrive. We congratulate QVC on their expansion and look forward to their continued success in our state," said Gov. Henry McMaster.

“Today’s announcement by QVC is a testament to South Carolina’s logistical advantages and pro-business environment. The company’s distribution center has been a part of the Florence community for years and continues to create jobs for our citizens,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

Individuals interested in joining the QVC team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

