FLORENCE, S.C. — Artist Robert Garey watched Thursday morning as Dawn Fenimore and Emily Weaver worked to hang his art in the Steven F. Gately Gallery in downtown Florence.

The aptly named Robert Garey Life and Times 1985-2023 is a gallery-filling exhibit of paintings that chronicle his interests, his environment, his friends and ultimately his life over that period when he lived in New York and later, in 2011, moved back to Florence, which he counts as his home town.

He was born in Richmond, Va., in 1952 and his family moved to Florence in 1959. He studied art at Francis Marion University under the gallery’s namesake, moved to Charleston in 1977 and moved in 1986 to New York, where he studied at the Art Students League, New York Academy of Art and obtained an MFA in painting.

“It’s all about the human figure,” he said of his work.

What’s on display is witness to that — a host of portraits, street scenes, stories with an implied moral and few fanciful street scenes complete with East Village residents as depicted by the artist as either a portrait or his impression of the scene.

Not a painter of any one style

“I wouldn’t say I belong to any art movements. It’s really not about art movements. It’s just stuff I’m interested in,” Garey said. “There are lots of portraits. A lot of figures in these paintings, in fact, probably predominantly more than the cartoonish paintings Moonbeam McSwine from Li’l Abner, most of the people are actual people, people I know, friends of mine or people who have posed for me.”

“This is the newest piece,” he said of a portrait of a girl standing before a screen. The model, his great-niece.

“All the work is pretty much a personal narrative or an illustration of something I’m interested in,” he said.

“That one was Pretty Polly,” he said of one of the works and expressing a love of Appalachian music.

The paintings, he said, are akin to songs he performs in that each is a story unto itself.

“There area number of paintings that reflect philosophical, theological or religious ideas I’ve worked through and studied through the years,” he said.

One such painting is a nude about a young artist who must choose between fame, fortune and the world or his muse and art.

“This is a painter’s contract. A young painter. These nudes represented the human soul. This painter’s contract, the businessman has a contract and his foot on the world and the painter has a choice, do you uncontract with the world seeking fame and fortune and ambition or do you follow your inspiration going to be truth and wisdom,” he said.

No intentional plan or grouping

“As time went by there are groups,” he said.

Three paintings in the back of the exhibit are of friends from New York, as is a painting of him kicking a 1959 Sportster motorcycle with some friends at a warehouse where he lived and painted.

“There’s a picture of me kicking my 1959 Sportster. This is a group of friends out in front of the warehouse where I lived in Brooklyn. I had a studio in there. We all lived in that warehouse. We were artists. All this stuff is in a sense an illustration of my own life I’ve cataloged through a love of painting.”

“Interest changes or where I lived. It’s not installed in that manner specifically, but at some point some of these works are shown next to each other,” he said.

The oldest painting on exhibit — though not really — is titled “Walk” and dates back to when he lived in the East Village of New York, near Tompkins Square.

Others from that era include portraits of people he knew from the streets and an the impression of the street corner he could see from the window of his studio.

“This is Tompkins Square (Park), this is the corner of East Ninth Street and Avenue B, and I lived right around that corner. I spent a lot of time in this park,” he said.

“These are the earlier painting in the show, painted in 1988. This is pretty much what New York looked like. I drew from my memory what that street looked like,” he said. “That’s Franklin Place and I had my studio on Franklin Street the widow looked out into this alley. That was the site. I put the people in it. That was the corner of that alley, Franklin Place, what I saw looking out the window of my studio.”

Stories of friends, family and history

Many of his models are featured in multiple paintings and portraits.

“This is a close friend of mine,” Garey said of two paintings, one in rail car and another of a man holding two tomatoes and looking to heaven. “Here he is again (in a portrait). This is a lady friend of mine I’ve painted. This is my sister’s grandchild, my great-niece, a family painting. This is a friend of mine; she’s an artist in North Myrtle Beach.”

“This is a portrait of my father, a WWII fighter pilot who flew p51s,” he said of a painting of several stages of his father’s life. “This is my grandmother and one of his great-grandchildren.”

Three of the paintings, though painted in the time span of the exhibit, predate it by more than a few years.

“This painting here, this hobo, that’s a study for that,” he said of two paintings — one large and one small — placed against a wall soon to be hung. “I’ve been drawing and painting since I was in grammar school. In fact, I was not interested in school at all. All I did was draw pictures and drive the teachers crazy.”

Many of those drawings he still has.

“Other than the ones I gave away I have from ninth grade through high school, and I have stuff before that, but I’ve got a stack of drawings I did in school rather than listen to the teacher. I have those on blue-lined notebook paper, hundreds of them,” he said. “I was looking through them this past year thinking the ‘kid can draw pretty good.’ I chose a hand full of them to paint. These three right there are transcribed are very careful reproductions of some drawings I did in 1967-68.”

Those paintings include a hobo-like figure either solo or as part of a crowd.

The exhibit opens Aug. 29 and runs through Oct. 20 and will include an artist talk Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. At that time a collection of Sidney Glass’ photos of Garey will be on display.

The gallery is at 142 N. Dargan St. in the FMU University Place building.