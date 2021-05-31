Florence's Run for the Heroes marks Memorial Day

FLORENCE, S.C. -- More than 100 runners Monday morning hit the streets around St. Anthony Catholic Church for the 12th Annual Run for the Heroes 5K/10K/Honor Walk in a race that had a close finish between two very different runners.
Mario Alvarez, 58, won the 5K with an overall time of 19:58 -- a 15 second margin of victory over Kaylanna Burroughs, 13, who was the first female across the finish line with a 20:13 time.
"Thankfully we were able to have a true race, last year was a little compromised because of COVID," said Regi Armstrong, deacon at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Last year's event featured many fewer runners and a bagged, to-go breakfast.
All in all, 142 runners started the 5K and 130 of those finished.
"I know we had a tremendous turnout, people were looking forward to it and you couldn't have asked for better weather. Cool, low humidity, sunshine, what a great day to run," said Regi Armstrong, deacon at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
"All gave some who served in the military, but some gave all and that's what Memorial Day is all about," Armstrong said.
South Florence High School's Navy JROTC cadets presented and retired the colors ahead of the race while St. Anthony's school band played the National Anthem and Taps.
While the 5K race was close the 10K race wasn't as Robert Razick, 31, finished first overall with a 35:26 time -- almost three minutes ahead of the overall second place finisher.
Heather Burroughs, 14, was the first female across the finish line with a 47:10 time.
All in all, 38 runners started the 10K and 17 of those runners finished the race.
There was a brief Memorial Day ceremony before the start of the race and a pancake breakfast afterwards in the church's multi-purpose room.