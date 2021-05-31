Florence's Run for the Heroes marks Memorial Day

FLORENCE, S.C. -- More than 100 runners Monday morning hit the streets around St. Anthony Catholic Church for the 12th Annual Run for the Heroes 5K/10K/Honor Walk in a race that had a close finish between two very different runners.

Mario Alvarez, 58, won the 5K with an overall time of 19:58 -- a 15 second margin of victory over Kaylanna Burroughs, 13, who was the first female across the finish line with a 20:13 time.

"Thankfully we were able to have a true race, last year was a little compromised because of COVID," said Regi Armstrong, deacon at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Last year's event featured many fewer runners and a bagged, to-go breakfast.

All in all, 142 runners started the 5K and 130 of those finished.

"I know we had a tremendous turnout, people were looking forward to it and you couldn't have asked for better weather. Cool, low humidity, sunshine, what a great day to run," said Regi Armstrong, deacon at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

"All gave some who served in the military, but some gave all and that's what Memorial Day is all about," Armstrong said.