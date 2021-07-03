Florence's Sankofa Festival draws crowd after one-year COVID hiatus

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s Sankofa Festival on Saturday marked its 21st year and 20th happening — accounting for last year’s absence for the COVID pandemic.
Unlike years past when the festival took place in Timrod Park, this year’s happened in the SiMT at Florence-Darlington Technical College.
By 2 p.m. the line to get into the event was headed for through-the-door at the center.
Vendors set up along the hall outside the main arena, food trucks set up in the back parking lot, a children’s area was set up outside the arena and performers used the stage in the arena.
Fantah Hooker, a former organizer, said the festival couldn’t get a reservation for Timrod Park.
Instead the festival headed for a large indoor space where everybody could feel comfortable, she said.
Looking over the arena in the SiMT as preparations for the day’s event were wrapping up, she said she never envisioned that it would last this long — 21 years.
“I didn’t. I had no idea the community would embrace us so well and be there for us. And the city of Florence, the city of Florence has been very good to us,” Hooker said.
This year, though, Hooker is more than a spectator though not the organizer now that she has passed the festival along to younger family members.
“To my son and my daughters. Sons and daughters they do everything, they tell me what to do now,” she said.
Son Imani Colclough said the air conditioning and indoor venue gave organizers the option to make the festival a bit longer and to not have to front-load the events and space them out.
“We’re hoping we get a lot more people to come out, we’re not going to stress them with the heat,” Colclough said. “We have a little more time for people to enjoy the performers out here.”
Hooker and Colclough both said the festival would be back next year.