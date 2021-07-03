Florence's Sankofa Festival draws crowd after one-year COVID hiatus

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s Sankofa Festival on Saturday marked its 21st year and 20th happening — accounting for last year’s absence for the COVID pandemic.

Unlike years past when the festival took place in Timrod Park, this year’s happened in the SiMT at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

By 2 p.m. the line to get into the event was headed for through-the-door at the center.

Vendors set up along the hall outside the main arena, food trucks set up in the back parking lot, a children’s area was set up outside the arena and performers used the stage in the arena.

Fantah Hooker, a former organizer, said the festival couldn’t get a reservation for Timrod Park.

Instead the festival headed for a large indoor space where everybody could feel comfortable, she said.

Looking over the arena in the SiMT as preparations for the day’s event were wrapping up, she said she never envisioned that it would last this long — 21 years.

“I didn’t. I had no idea the community would embrace us so well and be there for us. And the city of Florence, the city of Florence has been very good to us,” Hooker said.