Florence's second motion to dismiss former police officer's lawsuit denied

FLORENCE, S.C. — A judge has ruled against a second motion from the city of Florence to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former police officer.

Judge D. Craig Brown issued an order late Tuesday afternoon denying the city's second motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Adam Raynor, who alleged in an October 2019 lawsuit filed that he was terminated improperly following a 2016 arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant.

In his order, Brown said simply that the motion to dismiss for failure to prosecute was denied.

The city filed the motion to dismiss for failure to prosecute in October. The motion argues that the case should have been dismissed because Raynor and the city had agreed on a timeline to complete information gathering and that Raynor had not responded to the city's requests for information by the deadline that was extended multiple times.

The city argued in the alternative that the judge should order Raynor to respond to its requests within 10 days.

Brown granted this motion.

A hearing to determine whether Raynor complies with the order is scheduled for Feb. 7.