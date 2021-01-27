 Skip to main content
Florence's second motion to dismiss former police officer's lawsuit denied
Florence's second motion to dismiss former police officer's lawsuit denied

FLORENCE, S.C. — A judge has ruled against a second motion from the city of Florence to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former police officer. 

Judge D. Craig Brown issued an order late Tuesday afternoon denying the city's second motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Adam Raynor, who alleged in an October 2019 lawsuit filed  that he was terminated improperly following a 2016 arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. 

In his order, Brown said simply that the motion to dismiss for failure to prosecute was denied. 

The city filed the motion to dismiss for failure to prosecute in October. The motion argues that the case should have been dismissed because Raynor and the city had agreed on a timeline to complete information gathering and that Raynor had not responded to the city's requests for information by the deadline that was extended multiple times. 

The city argued in the alternative that the judge should order Raynor to respond to its requests within 10 days. 

Brown granted this motion. 

A hearing to determine whether Raynor complies with the order is scheduled for Feb. 7. 

Raynor represented himself during the virtual hearing held Tuesday afternoon. He had been represented by Columbia attorney Ryan Hicks earlier in the case but Hicks filed a motion in October 2020 to be relieved as counsel for Raynor. Raynor has since filed a motion to contest Hicks' motion. Raynor's motion is also on the court roster for Feb. 8. 

The city filed a motion to dismiss the suit in lieu of an answer in December 2019. This motion was denied by Judge William H. Seals in February 2020. 

Raynor's suit against the city alleges that he was terminated in relation to an October 2016 arrest of a suspect at an unspecified local store. Raynor's suit alleges that he believed the suspect, who was wanted on a warrant, was going to become physical and used his taser to subdue the man. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

