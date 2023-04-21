FLORENCE, S.C. — The smell of "delicious" wafted through the air under the trees at Rosenheath Farm Thursday night for the annual Taste of the Symphony presented by the Florence Symphony Guild.

"If you're not here you're going to miss the best party in town," said Barbara Rice, guild president.

And many people were there. The field across Cherokee Road from the event was full and Florence Police directed traffic to make sure motorists and pedestrians remained safe as they transited the area.

There were 20 food vendors on hand to cater to the desires of several hundred attendees while David Shoff entertained with his renditions of soft rock classics.

From the Cherokee Road Piggly Wiggly to Red Bone Alley — and a lot of stops in between — diners could get lambchops, fried oysters, lobster and, yes, shrimp and grits.

"I don't think you could, I really don't think you could," Rice said of the possibility of not having shrimp and grits at a Florence area "Taste of" event.

The annual event serves as one of the larger fundraisers for the guild, which supports the Florence Symphony in its endeavors.

"It raises money for the symphony and our scholarships," Rice said. "We have scholarships at Francis Marion University and we also have scholarships for kids all the way from elementary school to high school to carry on with their music lessons and music camp."

The symphony last played Monday night and, in doing so, got the funk out.

"If you missed it Monday night I'm telling you Serpentine Fire was just wonderful. It was an amazing night," Rice said.

More of that might be in store.

"I think they've got lots of things planned, upcoming for next year. You can buy your next-year tickets by contacting the ticket office," Rice said. "I can't tell you for sure what's going on, I have to keep my mouth shut, but good stuff."