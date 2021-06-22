Florence's Triza Cox earns Arts Commission fellowship

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Four South Carolina artists exhibiting hard work and exceptional ability in visual art, craft, and media production and screenwriting are recipients of fiscal year 2022 South Carolina Arts Commission fellowships.

Triza Cox of Florence was one of the fellowship recipients for her work in media screenwriting.

Other recipients were Kristi Ryba of Charleston for visual art, Clay Burnette of Richland County for craft and Sherad "Shekeese" Duvall of Richland County for media production.

Cox is a playwright, screenwriter, and theatre artist. She is currently the South Carolina Ambassador for the Dramatists Guild and is an associate member of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. Her research and creative work center on play making using Jungian archetypes, motifs, and symbols of the collective unconscious.