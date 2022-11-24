Florence's Turkey Trot ends in a tie

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's Turkey Trot on Thursday morning was doubly unusual as the top two finishers were women — Taylor Barnes and Caelin Sloan — who finished hand-in-hand at the Briggs Elementary School finish line at 18:25 followed by Matthew Andrews at 18:43.

Thursday was the 10th year of the race that fulfills two needs.

The race is a fundraiser for a First Presbyterian Church missionary family in Zambia and it provides a race where one, traditionally, should have taken place.

"Florence just didn't have a turkey trot," said organizer Stephen Thompson. "It's the biggest running day of the year."

Hartsville's Turkey Trot has been around for more than 15 years, but there wasn't one for Florence runners, Thompson said.

The race course starts and ends at Briggs Elementary School and winds its way through neighborhoods between Second Loop and Cherokee roads.

Thompson said it has become tradition that he sees many of the same runners year after year.

The goal for the initial race was 50 runners and the goal this year was to top 200 runners. They came close with 192 participants — of whom 185 finished the race.

"If we can raise a few thousand bucks for the folks in Africa we'd feel like it was successful," Thompson said.

Thanksgiving 2023 falls on Nov. 23.