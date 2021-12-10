Florence's Virtus Academy fills truck with Christmas donations

Shemekia Nero, right, and Carlos Washington load toys donated by students at Virtus Academy to the Salvation Army in Florence.
Carlos Washington flashes a thumbs-up while Scott Campbell smiles Friday morning after they loaded a 14-foot box truck with Christmas donations to the Salvation Army from Virtus Academy in Florence.
Virtus Academy third-graders help load out toys and bikes Friday morning as part of their donation to the Angel Tree program of the Salvation Army.
Virtus Academy students gather with school staff and Salvation Army officials as they prepare to fill a 14-foot box truck with Christmas donations.
Toys line a hall at Virtus Academy in Florence Friday morning as students enter the hall to load them out.
Virtus Academy third-graders help load out toys and bikes Friday morning as part of their donation to the Angel Tree program of the Salvation Army.
Virtus Academy third-graders help load out toys and bikes Friday morning as part of their donation to the Angel Tree program of the Salvation Army.
Virtus Academy third-graders help load out toys and bikes Friday morning as part of their donation to the Angel Tree program of the Salvation Army.
STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. — The students at Virtus Academy in Florence Friday donated enough toys and bicycles to fill a 14-foot box van.
In all, the staff and students at the school successfully adopted 160 angels.
"Mr. Washington (Virtus Academy board member) got us the Angel Trees and we distributed them to each class and staff members and administration. We all had our own child," said Principal Shemekia Nero as she and students loaded out the donations.
"We made it a competition between the grade levels. Which ever home room got the most gifts would get a pizza party and would get to help load the truck," she said.
And the students did, with zeal and enthusiasm — faster than Washington and Tommy Campbell could load the truck.
"Miss (Megan) Bray's third-grade class won so they're having a pizza party next week," Nero said. That pizza party is in addition to the class Christmas party.
This is the second year the school has made such a donation.
"One of our core pillars is building leaders," said Nero. "This is part of being leaders, giving back to your community and just showing compassion for those who don't have what you have."