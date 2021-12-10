Florence's Virtus Academy fills truck with Christmas donations

FLORENCE, S.C. — The students at Virtus Academy in Florence Friday donated enough toys and bicycles to fill a 14-foot box van.

In all, the staff and students at the school successfully adopted 160 angels.

"Mr. Washington (Virtus Academy board member) got us the Angel Trees and we distributed them to each class and staff members and administration. We all had our own child," said Principal Shemekia Nero as she and students loaded out the donations.

"We made it a competition between the grade levels. Which ever home room got the most gifts would get a pizza party and would get to help load the truck," she said.

And the students did, with zeal and enthusiasm — faster than Washington and Tommy Campbell could load the truck.

"Miss (Megan) Bray's third-grade class won so they're having a pizza party next week," Nero said. That pizza party is in addition to the class Christmas party.

This is the second year the school has made such a donation.