Florence's Weiss finds his calling at House of Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. — When God called Jon Weiss Jr. answered with a quickness.

Three months after his call he's now vice president of business development at Florence's House of Hope.

"About three months ago He called me to do something different," Weiss said. "I reached out to people in the community and Bryan Braddock, the CEO and director here, we had a great first meeting. When I went home, on my fridge in the middle of the fridge, was a House of Hope magnet and I'd never noticed it like I noticed it this time."

"I've been in insurance for the last six years," Weiss said "I really started praying about what my mission and purpose was in life. God called me to do this. Instead of putting it into a storage locker I ran with open arms and just made it about growing closer to him. Hopefully this is the mission he has planned out for me."

Prior to his calling, Weiss said, he he believed but wasn't heavily involved in faith.

"I believed in God and I believed in Jesus but I didn't have a relationship with them. All my life I tried to do great things and be extraordinary, not understanding that being a child of God is already being extraordinary just the way I am," he said.

Weiss grew up in North Charleston, graduated from Sumter High School, played golf for James Madison University, played 18 months of professional golf and worked at Aiken & Company.

"It was amazing to do that," he said of his brief stint in professional golf. "It was just a blessing on my life. I'm so thankful when I'm 40 years old I can't look back and say I didn't try to do it."

When the time came to leave industry he was ready.

"I think if you would have asked me six months ago I would have said I was terrified. Right now I'm not terrified at all, I just know God will provide. I'm trying to fulfill the mission he has for me on this earth," Weiss said.

Family support helps Weiss.

"I have an amazing family, my wife, Anna, is the most selfless supporting wife in the world. I couldn't do anything I'm doing without her," Weiss said.

Weiss said he has enjoyed his time in the insurance business and left with fond memories and many contacts.

"Insurance has blessed me beyond measure. I got to meet so many people in the community and form lasting relationships through insurance," Weiss said. "I got to get into organizations and boards and make so many relationships within the community and that's going to help me grow this ministry."

Weiss said he is working to learn his new job at a time when the House of Hope is preparing to expand its list of services with a drug and alcohol treatment facility.

"One mother just received custody of her children. They deemed Hope Village as a safe living environment. That's God doing work right there," Weiss said.

"Right now I tell people I'm at the letter A. I just started a week ago and I'm learning everything and I hope to be at the letter Z soon, but it's going to take time," Weiss said.

"It's about serving him and being redeemed by him, that's what I'm here for now," Weiss said. "It's about serving him and being redeemed by him. That's what I'm here for now."