Florence's Wells brings message of peace, harmony

FLORENCE, S.C. — Antwan Wells has a message of peace and harmony, he speaks as somebody who has been there before and he preaches from behind a barber’s chair as well as out in the street.
Wells, who owns Nubian Experiences Barber Shop at 609 West Evans Street and formerly Nubian Brothers on North Dargan Street, said cutting hair came naturally to him.
He studied welding at Wilson High School.
“Somehow I ended up cutting hair, I’d been cutting hair since I was in eighth grade,” Well said.
His other passion came to him later in life — after some time spent in federal prison.
“When I was in the streets I wasn’t a bad guy. But I was out in the street just hanging out. I got what I needed for Mom and Dad,” Wells said. “I made the choice to go out there and do what I did.”
“While I was incarcerated I furthered my education by studying. Broadened my horizon. learned more about humanity,” Wells said. “I felt like when I came home I saw a lot of stuff that was damaged. The neighborhood was broken and I felt responsible for a lot.”
“I was talking to one of my customers about some of the stuff. I decided to go to the police department and, at that time, Chief Shells was chief. I told him I wanted to start the cease fire tour. I got a lot of hip hop people, got some ex gang members in, I got some Brothers from the Nation of Islam, some from the Christian community, the Five Percenters,” Wells said. “We got them on stage, we had a nice decent atmosphere.”
That atmosphere included HIV awareness volunteers and military recruiters to show youth a direction they could go should they not want to go to college.
That was Operation Cease Fire, a cause that others have taken up and one that he remains connected to.
“Life is about choices at the end of the same. Choices lead you in a better direction,” Wells said as he trimmed a customer’s hair and others waited their turn in the chair.
Almost 30 years on from going to prison, the wisdom of age has only convinced him that his mission is one he needs to continue.
“Now that I’m older and I have kids and grandkids in the streets I’m looking at it the same way now, seeing how their feel,” Wells said. “They want the streets to be safe, for their kids to be able to run around and have fun and not get gunned down in the streets.”
Wells and others work with at-risk youth out of the barbershop where they talk with them about decisions and consequences.
Wells also works youth to help them get where they want to go.
“Had a guy who came by and said he wanted to go into the military and they were giving him an issue about his history,” Wells said. A few phone calls later, one to a retired sergeant and former recruiter friend of his, and that was cleared up.
He also is working with the city on a program to help at-risk youth and plans to reach out to the school system about expulsions.
There is also one other thing that wells said he wants to do — spend time with his five children and six grandchildren.
“I want to spend some time now with them a lot more than I’m doing. Keep them focused.”
