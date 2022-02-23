Florence's Wells brings message of peace, harmony

That atmosphere included HIV awareness volunteers and military recruiters to show youth a direction they could go should they not want to go to college.

That was Operation Cease Fire, a cause that others have taken up and one that he remains connected to.

“Life is about choices at the end of the same. Choices lead you in a better direction,” Wells said as he trimmed a customer’s hair and others waited their turn in the chair.

Almost 30 years on from going to prison, the wisdom of age has only convinced him that his mission is one he needs to continue.

“Now that I’m older and I have kids and grandkids in the streets I’m looking at it the same way now, seeing how their feel,” Wells said. “They want the streets to be safe, for their kids to be able to run around and have fun and not get gunned down in the streets.”

Wells and others work with at-risk youth out of the barbershop where they talk with them about decisions and consequences.

Wells also works youth to help them get where they want to go.