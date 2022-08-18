 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence's Wilson High School to offer bricks from old Wilson

Old Wilson High School Bricks

Wilson High School Principal Eric Robinson shows off the pile of bricks from the old Wilson High School on North Irby Street that will be given away as souvenirs to alumni.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former students who have fond memories of the old Wilson High School building on North Irby Street and who want a memento by which to remember the building have a chance to get one — but the opportunity likely won't last long.

Current Wilson High School's Principal Eric Robinson has a pallet of about 100 bricks for those who want one.

"Wilson High School has been part of the community for so long I just wanted to give back a piece of history to some of my alumni," Wilson said. "I had people call me from as far away as Baltimore and (Washington) D.C. who want a brick."

Robinson said he balanced the desire to take care of the alumni against the desire to not be stuck with a pile of bricks and settled on about 105 of them.

Starting Friday the bricks will be available at the front office in what is not technically a fundraiser, he said.

"I want to give it to them free but any donation, I mean $3-$5 a brick, that's nice for the school," Robinson said.

The money will be used for student supplies, athletics, school clubs and "anything to help out the students and teachers," Robinson said. "Every now and then you want to incentivize them, give them an ice cream bar or something for doing a good grade or buy the teacher some doughnuts."

The old school, recently repurchased by Florence One Schools, is in the process of being demolished and the site will serve as the home for a new North Vista Elementary School. The existing North Vista Elementary School will become Williams Middle School.

The school system is still considering options for what will become the former Williams Middle School.

