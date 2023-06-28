COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Rev. Leo Woodberry, executive director of New Alpha Community Development Corporation and pastor of Kingdom Living Temple in Florence, was among the many leaders from the Florence community to attend the South Carolina Clean Energy Town Hall with Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Rep. James Clyburn in Columbia Tuesday.

Granholm traveled to South Carolina as part of her clean energy tour to spotlight how President Joe Biden is investing in providing opportunities to help the South lead the nation in the clean energy transition.

“I welcomed the opportunity to see Secretary Granholm again on behalf of all from Florence and to commend her on the steps forward the Biden administration has taken moving toward a just and equitable transition to clean energy in South Carolina,” said Woodberry.

“There are endless new possibilities to protect the health, the environment and the livelihoods of South Carolinians from Florence to Columbia if we simply learn from our past by keeping the communities involved in the transition process. We build synergy by being at the table.” he said.