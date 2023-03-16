FLORENCE, S.C. -- At a recent SC Association of Registration and Election Officials Legislative Conference held Feb. 13-17 at the Embassy Suites in Myrtle Beach, Julian M. Young was nominated from the floor and elected to serve as Director of District 7.
Counties included in District 7 include Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Horry, and Georgetown. Young will begin his term on April 1. A current member of the S.C.A.R.E Legislative Committee, he serves as the Director of Florence County Voter Registration & Elections.