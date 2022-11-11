Florentines gather to celebrate Veterans Day, dedicate WWII monument

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several hundred people turned out Friday for Florence's Veterans Day ceremony in the Florence Veterans Park — something that wasn't a given based on Thursday's weather forecast.

Under threatening skies that never amounted to anything but a few sprinkles early on, the ceremony was kept at a brisk pace by master of ceremonies Col. (R) Barry Wingard as he worked his way toward the end of the event where traditionally a new monument at the park is unveiled and dedicated.

Not to disappoint this year two monuments — one stone and the other living — were dedicated.

Thursday, two oak trees with ties to Belleau Wood, France, were planted at the WWI monument by the U.S. Marine Corps League. The trees, grown from acorns from the oak trees at the battlefield, are being planted across the U.S. after getting their start to life at N.C. State University.

The other monument was the WWII monument, a collaboration between Alex Palkovich and Bran Oswalt with Brown Memorials.

"It is spectacular. Spectacular," Wingard said. The monument is designed to feature a soldier writing a letter sitting in the ruins of a European city with included blocks scattered as debris.

Alex Palkovich, an internationally acclaimed sculptor, handled the bronze statue of the soldier while Bran Oswalt with Brown Memorials handled the stone work.

"They brought in 40 tons of granite, cut it and put it all back together," Wingard said.

The next monument the park committee will tackle will be one to the U.S. Army Air Corps — the predecessor to today's U.S. Air Force.

This year's guest speaker was Lt. Gen. (R) H. Stacy Clardy, USMC.

"Freedom must be defended by those who live under its banner," Clardy told those gathered. "Today we specifically honoring those who served in WWII, the Greatest Generation, who gave so much for so many."

"Thank you veterans for your service, young and old, generation to generation. Thank you families who stood to support us over the years. Remember and celebrate, keep each veteran enshrined in our hearts," Clardy said.

This year, Wingard said, the park had 29 names to add to the Wall of Honor, but needed at least 36 to have the black granite marked and installed. Next year, Wingard said, the next stone on the Wall of Honor will be installed.