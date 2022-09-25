Florida declares emergency as Ian continues its journey toward Gulf Coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A westward trend in the projected path of Tropical Storm Ian — forecast to become Hurricane Ian overnight Sunday into Monday — has it on a path that would bring storm-related weather to the Carolinas.

"Latest forecasts bring Ian northward into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico as a major hurricane, reaching the same latitude as southern Florida on Wednesday," according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

"Compared to (Sunday) at this time, the official track has been jogged westward," according to the briefing. "This shows the variability in the forecast, especially towards the late week period."

"Depending on Ian's eventual track, Southeast NC and Northeast SC will still experience either direct or indirect influences from Ian late this week," according to the briefing. "This may involve heavy rainfall, string winds and coastal flooding."

The current projected path has the storm coming ashore at daybreak Friday on the northern Florida Gulf Coast on a path that could follow Interstate 95 through Georgia and into the Carolinas — though the 200-mile wide cone ranges from central Alabama to the Florida and Georgia Atlantic coast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.

Forecasters are still unsure exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida's west coast or panhandle regions, he said.

Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States later this week. The agency advised Floridians to have hurricane plans in place and monitor updates of the storm’s evolving path.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. Because of the storm, the president postponed a trip to Florida scheduled Tuesday.

A hurricane warning was in effect Sunday for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.

Cuban state media said emergency authorities have met to plan for the storm’s arrival and prepare for evacuations, though none had been ordered as of Sunday. The track forecast by the National Hurricane Center shows a major storm striking the far-western part of the island early Tuesday, close to the country’s most famed tobacco fields.

John Cangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based center, said in an interview Sunday that it is not clear exactly where Ian will hit hardest in Florida. Residents should begin preparations, including gathering supplies for potential power outages, he said.

“It's a hard thing to say stay tuned, but that's the right message right now,” said Cangialosi. “But for those in Florida, it's still time to prepare. I'm not telling you to put up your shutters yet or do anything like that but it's still time to get your supplies.”

Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said the state has begun loading trailers with more than 2 million meals and more than 1 million gallons of water to be ready to be sent into impacted areas. He said the state has had frequent communication with local governments and is processing requests for resources.

At Kennedy Space Center, NASA kept close watch on Ian’s projected path while debating whether to move its new moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter. Managers already have bumped the test flight from this week to next because of the storm.