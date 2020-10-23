Flow Town Yoga is third quarter Business of the Quarter

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber and city of Florence named Flow Town Yoga, located in downtown Florence, as Business of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2020.

To recognize the award, a signed proclamation was read by City Councilman Glynn Willis during the September City Council meeting, which was held virtually.

Owner Veronica Robertson accepted the award, which mentioned the contributions of Flow Town Yoga to the downtown business district and the community through community service and yoga classes.

Business of the Quarter is a partnership of the city of Florence and the chamber to recognize local businesses for contributions to community development, growth and civic engagement. Flow Town Yoga, like many other businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, had to close its doors for some time.

“She managed to pivot and create some unique outside sessions which she invited community members to attend,” said Les Echols, director, Community and Minority Enterprise Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.