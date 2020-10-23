 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flow Town Yoga is third quarter Business of the Quarter
0 comments

Flow Town Yoga is third quarter Business of the Quarter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flow Town Yoga is third quarter Business of the Quarter

Flo Town Yoga owner Veronica Robertson (right) accepts the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce's Business of the Quarter award for the third quarter of 2020 from Les Echols, the chamber's director of community and minority enterprise.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber and city of Florence named Flow Town Yoga, located in downtown Florence, as Business of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2020.

To recognize the award, a signed proclamation was read by City Councilman Glynn Willis during the September City Council meeting, which was held virtually.

Owner Veronica Robertson accepted the award, which mentioned the contributions of Flow Town Yoga to the downtown business district and the community through community service and yoga classes.

Business of the Quarter is a partnership of the city of Florence and the chamber to recognize local businesses for contributions to community development, growth and civic engagement. Flow Town Yoga, like many other businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, had to close its doors for some time.

“She managed to pivot and create some unique outside sessions which she invited community members to attend,” said Les Echols, director, Community and Minority Enterprise Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death
Local News

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert