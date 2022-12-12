Fly-in brings out hundreds

FLORENCE,S.C. – Usually, Santa Claus comes down from the chimney, but on Saturday at the Florence Regional Airport, he came down from an airplane, bringing along with him 1,000 presents for kids on the Christmas holiday.
CSX Railroad donated the toys for the childrenalong with First Responders Children's Foundation and Walmart at 230 North Beltline Drive.
RiseAero LLC, donated the airplane to bring Santa Claus in.
The lines were packed making this fly-in the largest the airport has seen.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Taylor Ford
Reporter
I cover Darlington, Hartsville, and Lake City local government, school board, and community endeavors.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today