Fly-in brings out hundreds

FLORENCE,S.C. – Usually, Santa Claus comes down from the chimney, but on Saturday at the Florence Regional Airport, he came down from an airplane, bringing along with him 1,000 presents for kids on the Christmas holiday. 

CSX Railroad donated the toys for the childrenalong with First Responders Children's Foundation and Walmart at 230 North Beltline Drive.

RiseAero LLC, donated the airplane to bring Santa Claus in. 

The lines were packed making this fly-in the largest the airport has seen.

