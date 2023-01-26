 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FMU alumna Blankenship recognized during McMaster’s State of the State Address

FLORENCE, S.C. — During Wednesday evening’s State of the State address, Gov. Henry McMaster recognized Francis Marion University alumna MyKenna Blankenship of Darlington.

Blankenship is a 2022 graduate of Francis Marion where she was a Teaching Fellow and completed her bachelor’s degree in education.

MyKenna said she always wanted to be a teacher. She completed the teacher cadet program through FMU while in high school and then entered the university to study education. She is a first year-teacher of first grade in the Darlington County School District.

“MyKenna was a remarkable student who fulfilled a lifelong desire to become a teacher – just like her mother,” said FMU President Fred Carter. “I’m delighted that the governor recognized her in front of an audience that included the entire General Assembly and the viewing audience of every major station in South Carolina. She deserves it.”

