FMU announces $59 million expansion plan

FLORENCE, S.C. — With a new semester fast approaching, Francis Marion University is expanding in more ways than one.

At the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees on Thursday, President Fred Carter reported that the university had received $59 million in additional legislative funding for capital improvement projects and operating expenses for 2021-22. He also discussed new academic programs that will be added this fall.

New capital improvement projects include two academic facilities: $23 million for a facility to accommodate the Schools of Business and Education and $21 million to reconstruct the Circle Park facility on Cheves Street in downtown Florence.

Circle Park will house a medical education consortium composed of FMU, the Medical University of South Carolina, and the University of South Carolina. By 2023, this partnership will host an expanding number of third- and fourth-year medical students from USC’s School of Medicine and new third- and fourth-year medical students from MUSC.

Also included in the state appropriations was $8.9 million for infrastructure projects on FMU’s main campus and $1.6 million in recurring operating funding.