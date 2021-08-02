FMU announces $59 million expansion plan

FLORENCE, S.C. — With a new semester fast approaching, Francis Marion University is expanding in more ways than one.
At the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees on Thursday, President Fred Carter reported that the university had received $59 million in additional legislative funding for capital improvement projects and operating expenses for 2021-22. He also discussed new academic programs that will be added this fall.
New capital improvement projects include two academic facilities: $23 million for a facility to accommodate the Schools of Business and Education and $21 million to reconstruct the Circle Park facility on Cheves Street in downtown Florence.
Circle Park will house a medical education consortium composed of FMU, the Medical University of South Carolina, and the University of South Carolina. By 2023, this partnership will host an expanding number of third- and fourth-year medical students from USC’s School of Medicine and new third- and fourth-year medical students from MUSC.
Also included in the state appropriations was $8.9 million for infrastructure projects on FMU’s main campus and $1.6 million in recurring operating funding.
On the academic front, Carter discussed five new programs that will be added to the uUniversity’s offerings for the 2021-22 academic year. These programs include a veterinary studies option in biology, a network systems management track and a digital marketing degree in the School of Business, an engineering technology program in mechanical engineering, and a new health care track in sociology.
Carter stressed the importance of these additions to the university.
“The next few years will be extraordinary for FMU,” Carter said. “We have additional funding. We’ll be constructing new facilities. We’ll be offering several new programs, while teaching the exemplary curriculum that’s already in place – all with the finest faculty in the state. This university’s future has never been brighter.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the Board of Trustees approved new COVID-19 protocols in response to recently released guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Copies of those protocols and additional information can be found on the university’s website at www.fmarion.edu/covid19.