FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University has announced 12 courses as part of its fall Evening College program. Registration for Evening College courses is open now. Courses begin the week of Aug. 28 and meet once per week for eleven weeks.

This semester’s offerings include:

Homesteading in the Modern World taught by Dr. Greg Pryor

Tell Me a Good, True Story: Writing Your Life Memoir taught by Dr. Lance Weldy

Murder Mondays: Who REALLY Did It? Exploring Crimes That Still Pose Questions taught by Dr. Rebecca Flannagan

This Ain’t No James Bond Flick: Espionage and Intelligence in US History since 1914 taught by Dr. Scott Kaufman

The Business of Sports taught by Andy Slocum

Exploring Watercolor taught by Jane Jackson

Introduction to Song Writing Workshop taught by Dr. Brandon Goff

International Travel 101 taught by Charles Jeffcoat

Harnessing AI for Impactful Business Communication taught by Dr. Christine Masters-Wheeler

Swing, Lindy Hop, & the Charleston: Dances and Dance History of the Swing Era taught by Larry Falck

Principles and Problems of Athletic Coaching taught by Art Inabinet

American Sign Language Fundamentals taught by Jazzmyne Pipkins

The FMU Evening College program is for professional and personal development. Evening College credits are not applicable to degree programs. Each course requires a $200 fee.

For more information on each course or to register, visit fmarion.edu/eveningcollege, email eveningcollege@fmarion.edu, or call (843) 374-4215.