FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University has announced 12 courses as part of its fall Evening College program. Registration for Evening College courses is open now. Courses begin the week of Aug. 28 and meet once per week for eleven weeks.
This semester’s offerings include:
- Homesteading in the Modern World taught by Dr. Greg Pryor
- Tell Me a Good, True Story: Writing Your Life Memoir taught by Dr. Lance Weldy
- Murder Mondays: Who REALLY Did It? Exploring Crimes That Still Pose Questions taught by Dr. Rebecca Flannagan
- This Ain’t No James Bond Flick: Espionage and Intelligence in US History since 1914 taught by Dr. Scott Kaufman
- The Business of Sports taught by Andy Slocum
- Exploring Watercolor taught by Jane Jackson
- Introduction to Song Writing Workshop taught by Dr. Brandon Goff
- International Travel 101 taught by Charles Jeffcoat
- Harnessing AI for Impactful Business Communication taught by Dr. Christine Masters-Wheeler
- Swing, Lindy Hop, & the Charleston: Dances and Dance History of the Swing Era taught by Larry Falck
- Principles and Problems of Athletic Coaching taught by Art Inabinet
- American Sign Language Fundamentals taught by Jazzmyne Pipkins
The FMU Evening College program is for professional and personal development. Evening College credits are not applicable to degree programs. Each course requires a $200 fee.
For more information on each course or to register, visit fmarion.edu/eveningcollege, email eveningcollege@fmarion.edu, or call (843) 374-4215.