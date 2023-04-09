FLORENCE, S.C. — FMU President Fred Carter has announced the promotion of three staff members into key positions at the university.

Darryl Bridges will assume responsibilities as executive vice president. In this newly established position, Bridges will coordinate administrative initiatives across departmental and divisional lines and lead selected university projects. Bridges joined the staff of FMU in 1997 after earning a bachelor of science in government and a masters in higher education administration from Western Kentucky University. During his 25 years at the university, he has led four different departments.

Ralph Davis, who joined the university’s staff in 2006, has been named vice president for facilities and construction. Davis, an FMU graduate with a bachelor of science in mathematics and a master's in engineering management from Kansas State University, brings nearly 20 years of experience in facilities maintenance to this role. He is charged with overseeing the university’s construction and managing all existing facilities during this period of growth and expansion.

Evrik Gary, a former standout FMU basketball player and two-time graduate, has been named the director of admissions. Gary earned his bachelor of business administration from FMU in 2013 before playing basketball professionally in both Europe and the United States. In 2018, he returned to FMU to earn his MBA. He has worked in the office of admissions for the past three years as an admissions counselor and assistant director of admissions.

“The success of Francis Marion over the years can be attributed to the experience, commitment, and proficiency of our extraordinary faculty and staff," Carter said. "These promotions recognize the importance of ensuring continuity and rewarding excellence. Darryl and Ralph are simply two of the finest leaders in this business. Everyone on this campus can attest to their expertise and accomplishment. Evrik is a rising young star who represents the future of this university. He’s the ideal person to lead our recruiting and admissions processes.”