FMU announces second year of Cultural Conversations series

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University starting in October will host the second year of Cultural Conversations, a series of discussions regarding cultural and racial issues.

Cultural Conversations, presented jointly with the FMU African American Faculty Staff Coalition, features four events over the course of six months on various topics related to the subject surrounding cultural and racial matters. Each event will include a presentation followed by a question and answer session.

The FMU Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence will be the site for all four events, each beginning at noon on their respective days. The event is open to members of the Francis Marion community and the general public.

The four discussions will include the legacy of slavery, political and class inequality, physical characteristics associated with race and their societal perceptions, as well as the differences between race and ethnicity.

Cultural Conversations kicks off Monday, Oct. 18, with “Slavery’s Legacy, Past and Future” featuring FMU historians Dr. Erica Edwards and Dr. Louis Venters.