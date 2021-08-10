FMU announces vaccination participation drawings; reiterates commitment to COVID safety

FLORENCE, S.C. -- As reported cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across South Carolina, Francis Marion University remains committed to providing a safe campus environment for its students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

“We remain concerned about the risks presented by the Delta variant of COVID-19 and are tracking the DHEC data daily. Our COVID response team has been reactivated, and they will continue to review and enhance our campus’ protective procedures. Our Trustees and administration are strongly encouraging masks and vaccinations. Vaccinations are essential for keeping this campus safe in the long-term, and we are doing everything we can to make them readily available throughout the semester.” said Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University.

FMU will host multiple on-campus vaccination clinics this fall, starting with residential move-in, during the first week of classes, and bi-weekly for the duration of fall semester.

The University will also conduct vaccination participation drawings throughout the fall semester to further encourage students who have not already been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so. Students who are already vaccinated are eligible to participate in the drawings as well.