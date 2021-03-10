FMU assistant professor receives grant from the National Science Foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University assistant professor of physics Hunter Sims was recently named the recipient of a $ $101,854 grant from the National Science Foundation.

The National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) Research Infrastructure Initiative grant will provide Sims with the opportunity to perform research in collaboration with prominent research institutions within the United States.

The two-year grant will fund two, 10-week summer research visits to Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, for Sims and one FMU student each summer beginning in 2021. The grant will additionally fund the purchase of research software and computer equipment to facility the technical requirements of the research.

Sims says the grant provides FMU’s Department of Physics and Engineering with a valuable opportunity to maintain itself as a leader in research and scholarship.