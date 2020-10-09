FMU begins 'Cultural Conversations' with Will Wattles

Wattles also spoke about racial disparities. He said people must be constantly vigilant of their own bias, must focus on behavior and not be defensive, be open to discussion and be an ally. He said people need to be careful what they say.

He said don’t let racism impact your decisions.

Other items discussed during this first cultural conversation included, “If some people are not offended by the presence of those words, why should anyone else be? You can’t know what it is like to live as another person does. Intent does not equal impact; microaggression hurts whether intentional or not, and pro-black or black lives matter is not anti-white.

He gave examples of each.

Following his speech, a question and answer segment was held to question your own thoughts and behavior.

The remainder of cultural conversations will deal with changes in African American race relations in the Florence area, injustices against Native Americans and inequalities facing Hispanic and Asian American communities.