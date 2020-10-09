FMU begins 'Cultural Conversations' with Will Wattles

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University held the first in a series of discussions regarding cultural and racial issues on Friday at the FMU Performing Arts Center.
Approximately 40 people attended.
The events, titled “Cultural Conversations,” are presented jointly by the university and the FMU African American Faculty Staff Coalition. The first speaker in the series was FMU Department of Psychology and faculty emeriti Will Wattles.
The title of his discussion was “Microaggressions vs. Macroaggressions: Why They Are Important?”
Wattles began by defining microaggressions as “Brief and common daily verbal, behavioral and environmental communications, whether intentional or unintentional, that transmit hostile, derogatory or negative messages to a target person because they belong to a stigmatized group.” He gave examples and showed how racial bias relates to microaggressions.
He said explicit intentional racism has become less obvious since the time of the Civil Rights Act. Racial bias is hidden even out of conscious awareness. He said insults have been disguised as compliments.
He said racism is any idea suggesting that black people are in any way inferior to another racial group. He said racism is a belief, not a behavior.
Wattles also spoke about racial disparities. He said people must be constantly vigilant of their own bias, must focus on behavior and not be defensive, be open to discussion and be an ally. He said people need to be careful what they say.
He said don’t let racism impact your decisions.
Other items discussed during this first cultural conversation included, “If some people are not offended by the presence of those words, why should anyone else be? You can’t know what it is like to live as another person does. Intent does not equal impact; microaggression hurts whether intentional or not, and pro-black or black lives matter is not anti-white.
He gave examples of each.
Following his speech, a question and answer segment was held to question your own thoughts and behavior.
The remainder of cultural conversations will deal with changes in African American race relations in the Florence area, injustices against Native Americans and inequalities facing Hispanic and Asian American communities.
On Friday, Nov. 6, Cultural Conversation No. 2 will feature former FMU Vice President of Student Affairs Joe Heyward plus FMU assistant professors of psychology Erica James and Antonio Cooper. The presentation will center on “Changes in African American Race Relations in Florence over Time and How to Create an Inclusive Environment for People of Color.”
On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Jamee Hunt Freeman, a former FMU director of admissions, and Erica James, will provide the third Cultural Conversation presentation, titled “Native American Racial Injustices, Issues and SES Disparities.”
The fourth will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and will feature a presentation from FMU assistant professor of sociology Todd Couch, titled “Racial Issues and Injustices Facing the Hispanic and Asian American Communities.”
To register, visit fmarion.edu/aafsc/. The presentations can be accessed online by video livestream. Recordings can be watched after the events have concluded. Appropriate links will be sent to registrants ahead of the events.
