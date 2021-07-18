FMU bids farewell to campus fixture Ramey

FLORENCE, S.C. − A cornerstone of Francis Marion University is saying goodbye.

Teresa Ramey, a longtime senior staff member who arrived on campus in 2006, is bidding FMU farewell this summer as she moves on to her new position as the vice president for community, diversity and inclusion at Roanoke College in Salem, Va.

Ramey first came to FMU as the dean of students, but she quickly rose through the ranks, and eventually ascended to the position of vice president for student affairs and dean of students in 2010.

In 2019, she was promoted to vice president for regional and community programs, serving to facilitate liaisons, partnerships, and collaborations on behalf of the university within the region.

“I’ve truly come to love the campus community and environment,” Ramey said. “When I first visited the campus for my job interview, the beauty of the campus was hard to ignore, but the people here really give it a sense of community.”

College is often seen as a place of growth and self-actualization, and for someone in Ramey’s position, helping to give courage and credence to a student’s fulfilment is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.