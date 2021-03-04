FMU Board of Trustees freeze tuition again, add no-cost student health plan

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University is freezing its tuition and student fees for the third straight year, and it’s offering a new healthcare plan without cost to students in partnership with HopeHealth.

Both those actions were unanimously approved by the FMU Board of Trustees at their regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday afternoon.

The trustees met on campus. Some joined the meeting remotely.

FMU has long been recognized as one of the finest educational values in the state, and it was the first university to freeze tuition and student fees two years ago. The board and administration extended that freeze for the current academic year and is now moving into a third year with no tuition hike.

Next year students will also have access to an expanded healthcare plan through HopeHealth that’s covered by their existing tuition. Students, as well as FMU faculty and staff, will be able to receive basic treatment and preventative services. HopeHealth operates a full-service clinic on the FMU campus. FMU and HopeHealth recently announced the renovation and expansion of that facility.