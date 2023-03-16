FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University has once again been recognized as a Military Friendly School because of its work with military veterans, service members, and their dependents.

The award is a result of a nationwide survey measuring how welcoming academic institutions are to veterans and their families. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey.

The 2023-2024 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

The Military Friendly ratings program was started in 2003 as an advocacy vehicle to encourage civilian organizations to invest in programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans as employees, entrepreneurs, and students.

The list of colleges and universities is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources from more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions.

An institution's ranking is determined by three factors: available public data, proprietary data from Military Friendly’s survey provided by the institution, and information from veteran surveys attending the school.

Public data obtained for the survey comes from the Departments of Education, Veterans Affairs and Defense. Supplementing public data is provided by participating colleges and universities pertaining to six categories: academic policies and compliance, admissions, and orientation, cultural and commitment, financial aid and loan repayment, graduation and career outcomes, and military student support and retention.