FMU earns perfect marks as Great College to Work For

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University achieved top marks in all categories for the first time in the Great Colleges to Work For survey.

The recognition is based on a survey of FMU employees conducted by Modern Think, a leading strategic organizational development and management consulting firm that focuses on workplace excellence. The honor signals that FMU continues to maintain one of the finest workplace environments in the nation. Only a select few nationally institutions of higher learning are recognized each year.

While 2021 marks the ninth straight year FMU has been recognized by Great Colleges to Work For, this is the first time the University has scored top marks in all categories.

Complete Great Colleges rankings were published as part of The Chronicle for Higher Education’s 10th annual Academic Workplace Special Issue in September. They are available on Modern Think’s Great Colleges website at https://greatcollegesprogram.com/list/.

FMU is one of the 70 four-year colleges and universities in the nation recognized by Modern Think’s survey and one of 42 recognized as an Honor Roll school. It is one of two South Carolina institutions recognized as an Honor Roll institution for 2021. Anderson University was also honored.