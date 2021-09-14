FMU earns perfect marks as Great College to Work For

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University achieved top marks in all categories for the first time in the Great Colleges to Work For survey.
The recognition is based on a survey of FMU employees conducted by Modern Think, a leading strategic organizational development and management consulting firm that focuses on workplace excellence. The honor signals that FMU continues to maintain one of the finest workplace environments in the nation. Only a select few nationally institutions of higher learning are recognized each year.
While 2021 marks the ninth straight year FMU has been recognized by Great Colleges to Work For, this is the first time the University has scored top marks in all categories.
Complete Great Colleges rankings were published as part of The Chronicle for Higher Education’s 10th annual Academic Workplace Special Issue in September. They are available on Modern Think’s Great Colleges website at https://greatcollegesprogram.com/list/.
FMU is one of the 70 four-year colleges and universities in the nation recognized by Modern Think’s survey and one of 42 recognized as an Honor Roll school. It is one of two South Carolina institutions recognized as an Honor Roll institution for 2021. Anderson University was also honored.
The survey was administered to faculty and staff in universities across the country, and compiled independently by Modern Think. Employees were selected randomly for the survey, which covers 10 different areas of work life.
Dr. Fred Carter, FMU’s president, said this year’s rankings is the culmination of continued efforts by the University to build a welcoming and inclusive culture.
“Today’s announcement is a testament to years of hard work and dedication from the faculty and staff here at Francis Marion University,” Carter said. “It is because of these incredible people that FMU is a ‘Great College to Work For,’ and that we are able to serve the state, this region and this community.”
FMU’s employees reported top scores in all categories: Job Satisfaction and Support; Compensation and Benefits; Professional Development; Mission and Pride; Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness; Confidence in Senior Leadership; Faculty and Staff Well-being; Shared Governance; Faculty Experience; and Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging.
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution receives recognition is the employee feedback.