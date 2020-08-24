FMU, Florence-Darlington Tech join mutual assistance pact

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College are two of four schools in northeastern South Carolina to enter into a mutual partnership for assistance and aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leaders from Florence-Darlington Technical College, Francis Marion University, Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College recently signed a first-of-its-kind mutual assistance compact.
The compact provides the four institutions with the assurance of mutual aid in planning, facilities access and support, and staffing, should the need arise. It also enables students enrolled at one institution to use academic facilities such as libraries, technology or testing centers for proctored tests, and other tools from any compact member institution if one or more of the four schools went to an online-only format.
“This mutual aid agreement is great for our students and educators! We look forward to continuing years of cooperation between our partners and neighbors at the other institutions," Florence-Darlington Technical College Interim President Ed Bethea said.
FMU President Fred Carter said the agreement is a model for how institutions across a geographic region can work cooperatively.
“The students and families in this area need access to every educational resource possible, and we ought to be working together continually to make sure that happens,” Carter said. “This came about because of a global crisis, but it shouldn’t take a pandemic to bring about this type of agreement amongst our institutions. Hopefully, this can lead to a long-lasting compact between our four schools and provide a model for colleges and universities across the state and the country.”
Coastal Carolina University President David A. DeCenzo also touted the agreement.
“As leaders of higher education institutions in our region, we share the responsibility of removing barriers to learning and ensuring access to facilities and technology for all of our students,” he said. “Our institutions have a long-standing history of connecting well with one another. This agreement opens up imaginative new prospects for meeting our students’ needs together.”
The compact is the product of discussions between the schools this summer when all four were busy building their fall reopening plans.
“Our four-way partnership, amongst two universities and two colleges spanning 180 miles, is a phenomenal way to provide open access to our students- all for their convenience and success,” said Marilyn Murphy Fore, the president of Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
Following this summer’s consultation, all four schools are operating on similar schedules. That benefited faculty, staff and students and their families as they made fall plans.
Bridge agreements between the four schools, ensuring academic continuity for students moving from one institution to another, have existed for years.
