FMU, Florence-Darlington Tech join mutual assistance pact

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College are two of four schools in northeastern South Carolina to enter into a mutual partnership for assistance and aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders from Florence-Darlington Technical College, Francis Marion University, Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College recently signed a first-of-its-kind mutual assistance compact.

The compact provides the four institutions with the assurance of mutual aid in planning, facilities access and support, and staffing, should the need arise. It also enables students enrolled at one institution to use academic facilities such as libraries, technology or testing centers for proctored tests, and other tools from any compact member institution if one or more of the four schools went to an online-only format.

“This mutual aid agreement is great for our students and educators! We look forward to continuing years of cooperation between our partners and neighbors at the other institutions," Florence-Darlington Technical College Interim President Ed Bethea said.

FMU President Fred Carter said the agreement is a model for how institutions across a geographic region can work cooperatively.