FMU goes purple for the 19th Amendment

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University Wednesday night joined with South Carolina Women in Leadership, and other partners across the state to "Light S.C. purple" in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
The university lighted its Performing Arts Center and the Carter Center for Health Sciences purple.
The City of Florence recently issued a proclamation supporting the event.
Dr. Fred Carter, FMU’s president, says FMU’s participation in “Light up SC” is fitting.
“Almost 70 percent of FMU’s students are female,” said FMU President Dr. Luther F. Carter. “It’s most appropriate that FMU should shine brightly on the centennial of this landmark achievement.”
The 19th Amendment gave women in the United States the right to vote, although it took many decades after that before those rights were fully guaranteed across the nation.
The Wednesday night commemoration is based on the historic women’s suffrage movement slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.”
SC Women In Leadership is a multi-partisan organization that promotes democracy by encouraging women to become informed about public issues and active in the public debate.
