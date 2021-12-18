 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU graduates record number of SC residents at two fall ’21 commencement ceremonies
0 Comments

FMU graduates record number of SC residents at two fall ’21 commencement ceremonies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FMU Fall Commencement

Francis Marion University Friday and Saturday graduated a record number of South Carolina residents in the fall class of 2021 during two commencement ceremonies.

 FMU PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University on Friday and Saturday had a record number of South Carolina residents among graduates in the fall class of 2021 during two commencement ceremonies.

FMU awarded a total of 248 degrees at the ceremonies, which were held at the Smith University Center on the university’s campus. Of those who graduated, 97 percent were residents of the Palmetto state, the highest percentage of any class in the university’s history.

Diplomas awarded this semester included 179 baccalaureate, and 69 master’s and specialist’s degrees.

Graduates from the School of Education and School of Health Sciences received diplomas the evening of December 17, while those from the School of Business and College of Liberal Arts were celebrated at a morning ceremony December 18.

The School of Health Sciences awarded 54 undergraduate degrees as part of the fall 2021 contingent. The School of Business had 31 undergraduates, and the School of Education presented 12 undergraduates with diplomas.

Dividing the schools and colleges into two ceremonies assured adequate social distancing among graduates and their guests. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, no honorary doctorates were awarded and there was no guest commencement speaker.

Francis Marion President Fred Carter addressed the graduates, congratulating them on their achievement and reminding them that their accomplishment can make an impact beyond their own story.

“Graduation is an enormous achievement, and you’ll remember this ceremony very vividly decades from now, along with the smiles and laughter from your family and friends,” Carter said.

“And your own story? Well, it’s the most important one in the room right now, and that story will be even more important in the years ahead. You see, with this education, you’re not simply taking your place in society — you’re carving your own niche — a niche which may very well change the world.”

FMU recognized 41 students who earned Latin or university honors during the ceremonies.

Students earning Latin Honors in the fall classes of 2021 were:

Summa Cum Laude (grade point average of 3.9 to 4) — Yidi Gao, Greyson M. McIntyre, Shilpa V. Rao, Meranda Vinson, and Alexis H. Watts.

Magna Cum Laude (grade point average of 3.75-3.89) — Kinsley Brooke Capps, Mallory C. Baxley, Madelyn B. Baxley, Whitney E. Baxley, Hannah M. Braddock, Hannah Lauryn Cantey, Ja’leese L. Castro, Vincent R. Flamini, Jr., Adam W. Graham, Taylor L. Hayes, Georgia L. Ingalls, Macey B. Shelley, and Denise E. Wiggins.

Cum Laude (grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74) — Haley E. Andersen, Kiersten T. Camlin, Bianca A. Flores, Trystan M. Freeman, Bryant T. Green, Yosimar Huerta, Ciara B. Johnson, Heather C. Knowlton, Tyler R. Laugh, Katheryn Jackson Smith, Garrett D. Terry, Tamilee D. Tucker, Hillary M. Walls, Kody W. Lawler, Jade H. McCoy, John R. McIntyre, Bridget N. Miller, Jonathan C. Murray, Ansley B. Parsons, London M. Richardson, Marina E. Rishmawi, and Robert T. Sloan.

Rachael B. Elliot graduated with University Honors. University Honors are awarded to students who maintain an overall GPA of 3.25 or higher, and complete 21 hours of honors courses with a GPA of 3.25 or higher in those courses.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is once again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon. On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses open to the public and restaurants. 

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M
Local News

Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Speaking publicly for the first time in months, the prominent South Carolina attorney accused of a slew of mostly financial crimes after his wife and son were found shot dead outside their home blamed some of his problems on a 20-year-long opiate addiction shortly before a judge set bond at $7 million Monday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert