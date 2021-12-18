FMU graduates record number of SC residents at two fall ’21 commencement ceremonies

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University on Friday and Saturday had a record number of South Carolina residents among graduates in the fall class of 2021 during two commencement ceremonies.

FMU awarded a total of 248 degrees at the ceremonies, which were held at the Smith University Center on the university’s campus. Of those who graduated, 97 percent were residents of the Palmetto state, the highest percentage of any class in the university’s history.

Diplomas awarded this semester included 179 baccalaureate, and 69 master’s and specialist’s degrees.

Graduates from the School of Education and School of Health Sciences received diplomas the evening of December 17, while those from the School of Business and College of Liberal Arts were celebrated at a morning ceremony December 18.

The School of Health Sciences awarded 54 undergraduate degrees as part of the fall 2021 contingent. The School of Business had 31 undergraduates, and the School of Education presented 12 undergraduates with diplomas.