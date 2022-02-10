FMU joins S.C. Sea Grant Consortium

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Francis Marion University’s membership application to the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium was unanimously approved by the consortium’s board in November.

“On behalf of the consortium’s Board of Directors and staff, I welcome Francis Marion University as our ninth member institution,” said Dr. Robert H. Jones, board chairman of the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium and provost at Clemson University. “We look forward to working with FMU to advance vital coastal research, education and outreach, and to continue the 41-year legacy of the consortium’s service to the state of South Carolina.”

FMU’s biology department is among its most popular programs, and includes the newly opened Freshwater Ecology Center near the main campus. The 146-acre facility includes a research facility and conference center and fronts a 20-acre spring-fed lake. It is here that the Pee Dee region’s next generation of natural resource professionals will conduct research and study fishery science, water quality, flooding, biodiversity, invasive species and other areas of interest.