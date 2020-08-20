FMU launches COVID-19 dashboard for the school, state reports 896 new COVID cases

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University this week posted its COVID-19 dashboard — a look at the university's status as well as the status of the area it serves — as students move into dorms.
The University of South Carolina and Coastal Carolina University have also posted similar pages to their Websites — though some offer more information than others.
Other state universities are expected to do the same.
The page features DHEC information specific to Florence County and the Pee Dee — both of which show a long-term trend of falling case numbers.
The page also features a stat — the R(0) number — that reflects the overall spread in South Carolina. A number less than one indicates declining spread while a number greater than one indicates increasing spread.
The number posted for Thursday is .78, indicating declining spread of the virus.
The university reports two current cases among its community and eight total cases reported since March.
The two current cases were quickly identified, had no contact with other students and are quarantining off campus, a university official said.
The university has students go through a health screening as they move into dorms and has limited the number of students who can move into dorms at any one time.
Students will also use a health app on their phones to report their health status daily to the university's COVID-19 response office that can follow up when necessary.
A university official said the school has a plan and resources in place and that the plan was flexible enough to accommodate most conceivable scenarios.
The university — which itself is socially distanced from population centers — has about 500 students in its health sciences program, a high percentage of student athletes who will be counseled about health safety by athletics staff and an expansive campus with plenty of space for classes outside the classroom.
Statewide the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced 896 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 42 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
The Pee Dee on Thursday reported 125 confirmed cases. Florence County reported a little less than half of those with 52 cases, Darlington County reported 21 cases, Chesterfield County reported 17 cases, Marion County reported 15 cases, Williamsburg County reported eight cases, Marlboro County reported seven cases and Dillon County reported five cases.
Florence County, Darlington County and Marion County each reported two deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 108,146, probable cases to 1,174, confirmed deaths to 2,289, and 112 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 277 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Wednesday, a total of 955,834 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,877 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.2%.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.
South Carolina hospitals Thursday reported 81.55% hospital bed utilization, 76.41% ICU bed utilization and 35.3% ventilator utilization. The state reported 8,3258 occupied inpatient beds, 1,121 ICU beds occupied, 557 ventilators in use and 170 COVID patients ventilated.
Florence County reported 66 hospital beds available, Darlington County 32 beds available, Chesterfield County 14 beds available, Marion County six beds available and Dillon County four beds available.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.
