FMU launches COVID-19 dashboard for the school, state reports 896 new COVID cases

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University this week posted its COVID-19 dashboard — a look at the university's status as well as the status of the area it serves — as students move into dorms.

The University of South Carolina and Coastal Carolina University have also posted similar pages to their Websites — though some offer more information than others.

Other state universities are expected to do the same.

The page features DHEC information specific to Florence County and the Pee Dee — both of which show a long-term trend of falling case numbers.

The page also features a stat — the R(0) number — that reflects the overall spread in South Carolina. A number less than one indicates declining spread while a number greater than one indicates increasing spread.

The number posted for Thursday is .78, indicating declining spread of the virus.

The university reports two current cases among its community and eight total cases reported since March.

The two current cases were quickly identified, had no contact with other students and are quarantining off campus, a university official said.