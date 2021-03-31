FMU mourns the death of longtime trustee Eddie Ervin

SUMTER, S.C. — Edward S. Ervin III of Sumter, a long-time member of the Francis Marion University board of trustees, died Tuesday.

Ervin, 95, served FMU and the cause of higher education in South Carolina for nearly 50 years, beginning with his appointment to the State College Board of Trustees in 1975.

The state college board was created in 1970 to jointly govern the new Francis Marion College as well as Lander College and the College of Charleston, both of which became state universities at the same time FMC was founded. When separate boards were established for the three colleges, Ervin was appointed to the new Francis Marion board of trustees. He served that board for many years, including a stint as chairman of the board. In recognition of his long service, he eventually was named trustee emeritus.

The Ervin Dining Hall on the FMU campus is also named in Ervin’s honor.

FMU President Fred Carter said Ervin’s character and ability were instrumental in the growth and development of the University during its formative years.