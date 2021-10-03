FMU names Stanton VP of institutional advancement

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lauren Stanton is being promoted to the vice president of institutional advancement at Francis Marion University.

Stanton, who has served as executive director of Francis Marion University’s Education Foundation since 2019, will continue to work in her current capacity while taking on additional responsibilities related to community outreach and service.

The foundation uses its donor gifts, property holdings and endowment fund to promote the educational objectives of FMU. Since its establishment in 1974, the Foundation has enabled the university to address an extensive number of needs, especially focusing on scholarship assistance for thousands of students over the years. It also supports the university’s instructional mission by funding endowed chairs, faculty research and development and sponsoring various lecture series and cultural events.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Over the past two years, Lauren has done a remarkable job managing the foundation, growing its endowment and broadening the scope of its initiatives,” FMU President Fred Carter said. “Her new role will allow her the opportunity to represent the university more extensively across the Pee Dee Region and within the communities that we serve.”