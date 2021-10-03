 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU names Stanton VP of institutional advancement
0 Comments
top story
FRANCIS MARION UNIVERSITY

FMU names Stanton VP of institutional advancement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lauren Stanton is being promoted to the vice president of institutional advancement at Francis Marion University.

Stanton, who has served as executive director of Francis Marion University’s Education Foundation since 2019, will continue to work in her current capacity while taking on additional responsibilities related to community outreach and service.

The foundation uses its donor gifts, property holdings and endowment fund to promote the educational objectives of FMU. Since its establishment in 1974, the Foundation has enabled the university to address an extensive number of needs, especially focusing on scholarship assistance for thousands of students over the years. It also supports the university’s instructional mission by funding endowed chairs, faculty research and development and sponsoring various lecture series and cultural events.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Over the past two years, Lauren has done a remarkable job managing the foundation, growing its endowment and broadening the scope of its initiatives,” FMU President Fred Carter said. “Her new role will allow her the opportunity to represent the university more extensively across the Pee Dee Region and within the communities that we serve.”

As vice president of institutional advancement, Stanton will assume an expanded role in working with nonprofit organizations and community-based organizations. She also will oversee the university’s Nonprofit Leadership Institute and Local Government Leadership Institute. The latter is a joint program offered by Francis Marion, the College of Charleston and Coastal Carolina University.

“I am excited by this new opportunity to continue serving my alma mater,” said Stanton, who received both her undergraduate degree (2009) and MBA (2013) from FMU. “I’d like to thank President Carter, members of the Education Foundation board, the board of trustees and the Francis Marion community for the confidence they continue to show in me.”

Stanton, a native of Pamplico, joined the foundation in 2019. Prior to that, she served as the assistant director of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

Lauren B. Stanton

Stanton

 FMU PHOTO
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert