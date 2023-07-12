FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University’s School of Health Sciences is the recipient of a $2.2 million grant from the federal government’s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). This grant will provide tuition support for current and future students in FMU’s Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner programs over the next four years.

The Advancing Nursing Education Workforce (ANEW) grant will provide assistance for tuition and books as well as a small stipend for living expenses for graduate nursing students. Fifteen awards will be given to current and incoming students each year.

“We are excited to have received this HRSA grant,” said Dr. Karen Gittings, dean of the School of Health Sciences. “This recent grant will help us provide tuition support for students as they seek to become family or psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners and enhance the quality of the healthcare offerings in our region upon graduation.”

FMU President Fred Carter said the programs offered through the School of Health Sciences positively impact the healthcare offerings in the Pee Dee region.

“The School of Health Sciences’ most prolific grants-person, Dr. Deb Hopla, has delivered once again. This $2.2 million for nurse practitioner scholarship support will substantially enhance the accessibility and quality of care throughout the region,” said Carter. “This is just another compelling reason to choose FMU as the place to acquire your education.”

Since 2017, the School of Health Sciences has received four federal grants that total more than $5.5 million.

To be considered for this grant, current students with at least one year left in the FNP or PMHNP programs and incoming students for Fall 2023 should complete the application by July 31. Candidates must be in good standing, willing to complete clinical experience in a medically underserved community (MUC), and be willing to seek employment after graduation in a MUC. Awards will be given based upon financial need.