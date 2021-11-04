FMU nursing students step up for Florence County's animals

FLORENCE, S.C. — A monthlong fundraising event went to the dogs, cats and other critters Thursday when the proceeds of that event were delivered to the Florence Area Humane Society.

Francis Marion University’s Department of Nursing supports the Florence Area Humane Society through various fundraising events each year. Most recently, the Student Nurses Association had a “Halloween PAWty FURraiser Event” in which undergraduate nursing students collected dog and cat food throughout the month of October — a ton of supplies and then some.

Dr. Kellie L. Middleton and Dr. Dorie Weaver, FMU professors of nursing and faculty advisers for the student nurses, said they were thrilled to report the group collected more than 1,500 pounds of dry food and 895 cans of wet food for the animals at the shelter.

The items were delivered to the shelter, where Jayne Boswell personally thanked every student for every item donated.

“I wish we could have adopted all of these animals instead of having the need to bring food because so many animals are homeless,” said Victoria Tozzi, a graduating senior nursing student.

“The students worked really hard to collect these items as animals are close to our hearts in the field of nursing.” Middleton told Boswell. “The nursing students at FMU have a passion to help humans and fur babies.”