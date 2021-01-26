FMU online nurse practitioner program earns top honors

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University’s nurse practitioner programs have been recognized as some of the nation’s best online programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2021 edition of U.S. News World Report’s “Best Online Programs” is available today online and lists FMU’s nursing programs as some of the best in its “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs” category.

Programs ranked as some of the best by U.S. News & World Report were judged based on their graduation rates, class sizes, time to degree, support services, and a myriad of other variables.

Francis Marion University’s nursing programs have long been lauded for their attentiveness to students' needs and emerging trends within the field.

In August, Francis Marion University was named one of 17 schools named as Centers of Excellence by the National League for Nursing, the nation’s premier organization for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education.

More than 170 universities are listed in the U.S. News & World Report online nursing graduate degree program rankings.

For more information on FMU’s graduate level nursing offerings, visit https://www.fmarion.edu/healthsciences/nursing/.