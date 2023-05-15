FLORENCE, S.C. — The FMU Performing Arts Center has announced its 2023-24 Spotlight Series featuring diverse offerings including county, rock, Motown, Broadway, and more.

The season kicks off with country music icon Crystal Gayle followed by Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone of “I’m Into Something Good” fame; one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands, The Wallflowers; “American Pie” singer Don McLean; RUMORS: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band; Forever Motown featuring former members of The Four Tops, The Temptations, and the Marvelettes; The Barricade Boys with their West End party musical mashup; and An Evening with Roger McGuinn, founding member of The Byrds.

Details for each show are below.

An Evening with Crystal Gayle—Thursday, Aug. 24.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone—Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Wallflowers—Thursday, Oct. 5.

Don McLean—Thursday, Oct. 19.

RUMOURS: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute—Thursday, Jan. 25.

Forever Motown—Saturday, March 9.

The Barricade Boys—Friday, April 26, 2024.

An Evening with Roger McGuinn—Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Single tickets as well as the popular Buy 4 PAC go on sale Monday at noon. With the Buy 4 PAC, you can save 10% or more on your choice of four or more shows during the 2023-24 season.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.fmupac.org, by phone at 843-661-4444, or in person at the PAC Ticket Office.

For more information on each show or to purchase tickets, visit www.fmupac.org.