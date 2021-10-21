FMU Performing Arts Center announces early 2022 lineup

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tickets are now on sale for the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center’s 2022 season, which features diverse musical offerings ranging from bluegrass to classical and Southern rock.

The slate of performances includes the progressive bluegrass quartet of Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall and George Meyer on Jan. 22, followed by the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra on Jan. 27 and the Southern rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section on March 26.

Tickets for all three events go on sale at noon Friday on the PAC website, fmupac.org. You can also call the PAC Ticket Office at 843-661-4444 or stop by the PAC from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 201 S. Dargan St.

The Jan. 21 performance of Sam Bush and Edgar Meyer will showcase masters of the progressive bluegrass style of music. Joined by Mike Marshall and George Meyer (Edgar’s son), the quartet features a unique collaboration you might enjoy at a bluegrass festival. Concert-goers can expect to hear tracks from the groundbreaking album “Short Trip Home,” as well as new “genre-bending” music written especially for this tour.