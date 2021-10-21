FMU Performing Arts Center announces early 2022 lineup

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tickets are now on sale for the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center’s 2022 season, which features diverse musical offerings ranging from bluegrass to classical and Southern rock.
The slate of performances includes the progressive bluegrass quartet of Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall and George Meyer on Jan. 22, followed by the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra on Jan. 27 and the Southern rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section on March 26.
Tickets for all three events go on sale at noon Friday on the PAC website, fmupac.org. You can also call the PAC Ticket Office at 843-661-4444 or stop by the PAC from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 201 S. Dargan St.
The Jan. 21 performance of Sam Bush and Edgar Meyer will showcase masters of the progressive bluegrass style of music. Joined by Mike Marshall and George Meyer (Edgar’s son), the quartet features a unique collaboration you might enjoy at a bluegrass festival. Concert-goers can expect to hear tracks from the groundbreaking album “Short Trip Home,” as well as new “genre-bending” music written especially for this tour.
On Jan. 27, the world-renowned Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will visit the PAC as part of its 2022 U.S. tour. The philharmonic has performed around the world since 1944, and it has featured the prominent Polish musicians and internationally acclaimed artists. Under the direction of conductor Wojciech Rodek, the performance will feature Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s immortal Symphony No. 5.
For a limited time, Florence Symphony subscribers will receive preferred seating to the Philharmonic’s performance and receive a free drink voucher with each purchased ticket.
On March 26, the PAC will jam to the sounds of Southern rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section (ARS). Paired in some respects with the 1970’s stylings of Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers, ARS features its own diverse sound. ARS packs an entertaining punch, with multiple Billboard Top 10 tracks you’ll hear at this performance.
The Performing Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming events for 2022. Visit fmupac.org to stay up to date.