FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center will join communities around the state by hosting a ReadAcrossSC event which will feature readings of books threatened with banning. The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the amphitheater on the lawn of the Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

The first half hour of the event will be devoted to readings from books written for young children, and the second half hour will be devoted to readings from young adult novels. The final hour will be devoted to readings of books aimed at older audiences, including books that have stirred controversy when taught in high schools and on college campuses. Volunteer readers will include members of the Francis Marion University and Florence-area communities. All the readings will include family-friendly passages.

Information about book banning in South Carolina and about the history of select banned books will be provided to all attendees.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the foyer area of the FMU Performing Arts Center.

Similar events will be held in Columbia, Charleston, Hilton Head, and Rock Hill during the week of April 20 to coincide with the April 20 ReadSC Read-In at the South Carolina State House.