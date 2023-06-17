FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University played host Saturday to a moderated conversation with Rep. James Clyburn, former state Sen. Maggie Glover and professor Bobby Donaldson as part of the university's celebration of Juneteenth.

Glover achieved a series of firsts in the state. In 1983 she became the first African American woman elected to the Florence School District One Schools Board of Trustees, then in 1988 became the first African American woman elected from the Sixth District to the state House and in 1993 became the first African American Woman to serve in the state Senate.

Clyburn has a long history of public service and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992 and since has served in a series of leadership positions.

Donaldson is a history professor and executive director of the Center for Civil rights History and Research at the University of South Carolina.

The Francis Marion African-American Faculty & Staff Coalition sponsored the event with support from the university's Studying Slavery Initiative.

"That's what this is all about, giving everybody their just due. Juneteenth is celebrated because they finally communicated with people to let them know," Clyburn said of the two and a half years between the Emancipation Proclamation and the date, June 19, 1865, when word of the document was finally delivered to slaves in Galveston, Texas.

Glover spoke of the importance of Black history to the community in that communities that don't know history frequently are doomed to repeat it.

A reception followed the event.