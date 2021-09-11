FMU professor: Odds were stacked against US in Afghanistan

FLORENCE, S.C. – That the United States departed Afghanistan without achieving closure wasn’t entirely unexpected. The odds were never it its favor.
There was a time when asymmetrical warfare – insurgencies – were relatively easy for world powers to win, according to Francis Marion University professor Scott Kaufman, chair of the history department.
That has changed.
“For the first 100 years, the side with the greater power seemed to defeat the insurgencies,” Kaufman said as he quoted a Yale study. “As time went on, it became harder and harder to defeat them. Since 1976 and 2005, only one in four insurgencies have been defeated.”
“What the analysts at Yale argued is its the over-reliance on mechanization, the over-reliance on firepower and I think there’s some truth to that,” he said. “We’re really good at fighting conventional wars. Fighting insurgencies, asymmetrical wars, adds a whole new set of challenges to them.
“But I think it’s more than mechanization.”
Defeating an insurgency requires winning hearts and minds, and that requires cooperation from others.
“In Vietnam there were numerous problems with the Vietnamese government. Corruption, putting people in positions of power within the Vietnamese army who were not interested in capturing hearts and minds,” Kaufman said. “Of course, we did have questions about how money was being used to try to win over the local population.”
The United States did a bit better in Afghanistan.
“In Afghanistan there was more emphasis given to asymmetrical warfare, winning over hearts and minds. But we see some of the same problems,” Kaufman said. “Hamid Karzi seemed far more interested in putting loyalists in positions of power in his military than putting people who were competent who would win over hearts and minds.
“The corruption is immense. The fact there were troops on the front line of the Afghan army who were lacking food, who were lacking ammunition, lacking basic necessities. No army is going to fight if it feels like it isn’t getting support from its own government.”
Using drones rather than a ground game where soldiers could interact with the civilian population and explain what’s going on – winning hearts and minds – didn’t help the United States’ cause.
“If you’re going to send in a drone to do your dirty work on the ground and you accidentally hit a convoy of trucks of people who are your allies, or you bring in a bomber and you hit a facility that you think is harboring Taliban militants and it turns out to be just a bunch of Afghan civilians having a party, that is not a good way of gaining support,” Kaufman said. “You have to have people on the ground who have one-on-one contact with these individuals who can win them over.
“Winning asymmetrical warfare is very, very difficult, and it’s not just the United States.”
American exceptionalism causes the U.S. to look at the rest of the world and think they want our form of government and our lifestyle to go with it.
“They may want to wear Nikes, watch our movies and listen to our music, but it doesn’t mean they want our form of government,” Kaufman said.
Only twice since WWII has the United States been successful at installing democracies abroad – Japan and West Germany. Both countries, though, had previous experience with democracy, Kaufman said.
In the Philippines and South Korea, it took 50 years for democracy to take root, he said. Kaufman said now that the United States is out of Afghanistan, there are several ways the country could go.
The first is that we end up with a relationship with them much like we have now with Vietnam.
The second is that Afghanistan could descend into a second civil war.
A third scenario is that it returns to what it was before the United States invaded, a haven for terrorists.
A fourth scenario, the one that scares Kaufman the most, is that somehow the Taliban also end up in control of Pakistan, which has nuclear weapons.
“Obama kept troops in Afghanistan, worried about weakness of Pakistani government – could we see Taliban take over Pakistani government? The idea of Taliban in control of a country with nuclear weapons is scary,” Kaufman said.
The area will also be the perfect breeding ground for ISIS – and currently the Taliban and ISIS don’t get along, he said.