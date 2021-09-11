FMU professor: Odds were stacked against US in Afghanistan

“Winning asymmetrical warfare is very, very difficult, and it’s not just the United States.”

American exceptionalism causes the U.S. to look at the rest of the world and think they want our form of government and our lifestyle to go with it.

“They may want to wear Nikes, watch our movies and listen to our music, but it doesn’t mean they want our form of government,” Kaufman said.

Only twice since WWII has the United States been successful at installing democracies abroad – Japan and West Germany. Both countries, though, had previous experience with democracy, Kaufman said.

In the Philippines and South Korea, it took 50 years for democracy to take root, he said. Kaufman said now that the United States is out of Afghanistan, there are several ways the country could go.

The first is that we end up with a relationship with them much like we have now with Vietnam.

The second is that Afghanistan could descend into a second civil war.

A third scenario is that it returns to what it was before the United States invaded, a haven for terrorists.